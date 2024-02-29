Algert Global LLC Decreases Stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Algert Global LLC lessened its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) by 67.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,560 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,442,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,308,000 after buying an additional 13,304 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 45,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,070,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth $330,000. 65.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amphastar Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMPH shares. Bank of America initiated coverage on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

In other Amphastar Pharmaceuticals news, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,180.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, COO Mary Z. Luo sold 131,386 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.59, for a total value of $7,172,361.74. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,104,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,290,069.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $28,950.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,709,180.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 274,360 shares of company stock valued at $15,596,383. Insiders own 27.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of AMPH opened at $54.74 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.90. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.61 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.