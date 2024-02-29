Algert Global LLC Decreases Position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Algert Global LLC decreased its position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR – Free Report) by 66.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,730 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,770 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.14% of Sleep Number worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,200,000 after purchasing an additional 84,449 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sleep Number in the second quarter valued at approximately $230,000. SW Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sleep Number by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. SW Investment Management LLC now owns 550,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,004,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after buying an additional 19,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Sleep Number by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 48,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sleep Number stock opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $358.51 million, a P/E ratio of -23.71 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.70. Sleep Number Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $39.98.

Separately, Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sleep Number from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides adjustable bases under the FlextFit, and smart beds under the Climate 360 brands.

