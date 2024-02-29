Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Algert Global LLC reduced its stake in PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Free Report) by 45.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,480 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.14% of PetIQ worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PetIQ by 1,149.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in PetIQ by 142.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in PetIQ by 29.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in PetIQ by 880.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 9,552 shares during the period. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PetIQ Stock Down 1.9 %

PETQ stock opened at $18.32 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.49. PetIQ, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $539.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.62, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on PETQ shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of PetIQ from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

PetIQ Company Profile

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include flea and tick control, heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

