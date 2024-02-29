Algert Global LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

Algert Global LLC trimmed its stake in shares of LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) by 25.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,701 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 45,060 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.12% of LendingClub worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of LendingClub by 367.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,607 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in LendingClub by 251.3% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,861 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in LendingClub by 189.0% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,346 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in LendingClub in the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. 75.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on LC shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LendingClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.08.

LendingClub Stock Down 3.3 %

LendingClub stock opened at $8.03 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $886.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.06. LendingClub Co. has a 52 week low of $4.73 and a 52 week high of $10.92.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $185.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.13 million. LendingClub had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 3.21%. LendingClub’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LendingClub Co. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

