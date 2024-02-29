Algert Global LLC Boosts Holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Free Report) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,009 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Weave Communications worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEAV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 90.8% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,236 shares during the period. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Weave Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 443.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 6,925 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 245.5% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Weave Communications by 236.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Weave Communications alerts:

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:WEAV opened at $12.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.98. Weave Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $13.80.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In related news, CFO Alan Taylor sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 480,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,769,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 41.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Weave Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Weave Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WEAV

About Weave Communications

(Free Report)

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer communications and engagement software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized businesses to maximize the value of their customer interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weave Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weave Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.