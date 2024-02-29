Algert Global LLC Acquires New Position in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 189,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Sabre by 17.9% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,340 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 13.4% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Sabre by 0.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 415,638 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Sabre by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,165 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Sabre by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabre alerts:

Insider Activity at Sabre

In related news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684 in the last 90 days. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Sabre Stock Performance

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of SABR opened at $2.62 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.15. Sabre Co. has a 12-month low of $2.59 and a 12-month high of $5.76.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SABR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Sabre in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.50 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Sabre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sabre presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SABR

Sabre Profile

(Free Report)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SABR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.