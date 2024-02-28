Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $199.86.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OLED shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (down from $210.00) on shares of Universal Display in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Universal Display from $165.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Display

Universal Display Stock Down 2.4 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 1,977.8% in the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Universal Display in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.92% of the company’s stock.

Universal Display stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.51. Universal Display has a 52 week low of $125.98 and a 52 week high of $194.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $180.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.34.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. Universal Display had a return on equity of 14.85% and a net margin of 35.22%. The company had revenue of $158.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Universal Display’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Universal Display will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

Universal Display Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Universal Display’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.02%.

Universal Display Company Profile

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. The company offers PHOLED technologies and materials for displays and lighting products under the UniversalPHOLED brand.

