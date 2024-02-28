UBS Group AG Reduces Position in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

UBS Group AG cut its position in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 368,670 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 67,804 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 0.87% of Genco Shipping & Trading worth $5,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GNK. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Genco Shipping & Trading during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 53.2% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,420 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 114.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,603 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Genco Shipping & Trading during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genco Shipping & Trading by 359.1% during the second quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176 shares during the last quarter. 52.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jesper Christensen sold 12,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $245,599.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,222.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 35,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total value of $706,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 466,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,240,343.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,100 shares of company stock valued at $1,210,200. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Genco Shipping & Trading Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of GNK opened at $19.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.20. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a one year low of $12.39 and a one year high of $20.15. The company has a market capitalization of $837.83 million, a P/E ratio of -63.53 and a beta of 1.17.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Genco Shipping & Trading had a positive return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $115.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Genco Shipping & Trading’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading Limited will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -193.55%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GNK shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Genco Shipping & Trading Profile

(Free Report)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, grains, coal, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

