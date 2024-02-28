UBS Group AG Lowers Holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

UBS Group AG cut its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 1.78% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $5,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQL. Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 9,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of EQL opened at $113.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.53. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $93.75 and a 1 year high of $113.92.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

