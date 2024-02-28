UBS Group AG Has $5.66 Million Holdings in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 380,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,691 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in TIM were worth $5,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the third quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 16.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of TIM by 4.0% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 102,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of TIM during the third quarter valued at approximately $544,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in TIM during the third quarter worth $169,000.

TIM Trading Up 3.0 %

TIMB stock opened at $19.04 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Tim S.A. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $19.14.

TIM Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of TIM in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays upped their price target on TIM from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th.

TIM Profile

TIM SA, a telecommunications company, provides mobile voice, data, and broadband services in Brazil. The company offers in mobile, landline, long-distance, and data transmission services. It also offers fixed ultra-broadband, fixed ultraband broadband, and digital content services. The company serves individuals and corporates, as well as small, medium, and large companies.

