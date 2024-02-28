UBS Group AG Has $5.50 Million Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,898 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 6,687 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.17% of Moelis & Company worth $5,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.1% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,229,918 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $327,804,000 after acquiring an additional 219,329 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 3.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,645,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $311,989,000 after buying an additional 225,659 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company by 16.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,881,000 after buying an additional 870,362 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moelis & Company by 1,654.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,807,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $217,994,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533,955 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Moelis & Company by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,907,088 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $111,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on MC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Moelis & Company in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Moelis & Company from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.60.

Moelis & Company Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MC opened at $53.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.80 billion, a PE ratio of -148.44 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.16 and its 200 day moving average is $49.12. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $33.87 and a 52 week high of $58.67.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $214.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.98 million. Moelis & Company had a negative return on equity of 3.82% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Moelis & Company will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently -666.67%.

Insider Activity at Moelis & Company

In other Moelis & Company news, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $55,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Moelis & Company news, General Counsel Osamu R. Watanabe sold 5,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.38, for a total transaction of $319,156.22. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,123.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,040 shares of Moelis & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $55,733.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 240,840 shares of company stock valued at $12,860,645 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

About Moelis & Company

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

Featured Stories

