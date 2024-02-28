UBS Group AG Has $5.24 Million Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

UBS Group AG increased its position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 512,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,242 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.69% of LSB Industries worth $5,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LXU. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,675,146 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,624,000 after purchasing an additional 580,232 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,499,631 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $25,822,000 after purchasing an additional 397,738 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,253,629 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,113,000 after purchasing an additional 530,197 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,802,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,436,000 after purchasing an additional 221,743 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of LSB Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,547,989 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $15,248,000 after purchasing an additional 179,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.22% of the company’s stock.

LXU has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.71.

Shares of LXU stock opened at $7.60 on Wednesday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.21 and a 1 year high of $14.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.30 and its 200-day moving average is $9.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $564.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer and fertilizer blends for corn and other crops, and NPK fertilizer blends applications.

