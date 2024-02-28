UBS Group AG Grows Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,249 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 245 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 3.82% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF worth $5,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSCI. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at $211,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the second quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PSCI opened at $120.39 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $88.81 and a twelve month high of $120.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.24.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were paid a dividend of $0.2994 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%.

(Free Report)

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.