UBS Group AG Decreases Stock Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

UBS Group AG cut its stake in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,868 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 9,930 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.06% of Credicorp worth $5,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAP. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 3.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Credicorp by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Credicorp by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 70.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE BAP opened at $170.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $139.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.10. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $116.42 and a 52-week high of $173.39.

BAP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Credicorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $162.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $192.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.40.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

