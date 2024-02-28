UBS Group AG Buys 100,112 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) by 1,356.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 107,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,112 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.12% of Planet Fitness worth $5,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PLNT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 52.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,057,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,147,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133,786 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Planet Fitness by 60.7% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,103,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,525 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,659,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,812,000 after acquiring an additional 12,139 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,648,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,585,000 after acquiring an additional 23,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 35.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,517,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,762,000 after acquiring an additional 657,366 shares during the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLNT. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a report on Monday, February 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.60.

In related news, CEO Craig R. Benson acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Christopher Rondeau sold 1,000,000 shares of Planet Fitness stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.55, for a total transaction of $66,550,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig R. Benson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.15 per share, for a total transaction of $681,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,385,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 4.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLNT opened at $63.50 on Wednesday. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.13 and a 12-month high of $84.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.44 and its 200 day moving average is $62.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.44.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 120.89% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $285.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

