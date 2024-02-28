UBS Group AG Boosts Stock Position in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

UBS Group AG increased its stake in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34,177 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.28% of Enovix worth $5,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Enovix by 1.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Enovix by 18.8% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Enovix by 5.9% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Enovix by 0.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,547,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Enovix by 10.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley dropped their target price on Enovix from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, William Blair began coverage on Enovix in a report on Monday, December 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Enovix Stock Performance

Shares of ENVX stock opened at $10.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.59 and a beta of 1.70. Enovix Co. has a 1 year low of $8.33 and a 1 year high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.52.

About Enovix

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

