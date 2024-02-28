UBS Group AG Acquires 1,395 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 95,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,395 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.48% of Kforce worth $5,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Kforce by 352.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 434 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 31.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $56,000. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Kforce by 83.3% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, COO David M. Kelly sold 1,806 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $126,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,606,790. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Stock Performance

Shares of Kforce stock opened at $68.97 on Wednesday. Kforce Inc. has a one year low of $50.89 and a one year high of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.88.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The business services provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. Kforce had a return on equity of 36.94% and a net margin of 3.99%. The company had revenue of $363.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kforce Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 46.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on KFRC. Sidoti lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kforce from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Kforce from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Kforce from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Kforce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Kforce

Kforce Profile

(Free Report)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.