Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers Sells 6,239 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $26.11.
Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.
Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.
