Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers Sells 6,239 Shares of Stock

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel L. Reuvers sold 6,239 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total value of $98,638.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 244,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,859,410.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:TCMD opened at $15.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $376.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 1.20. Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.69 and a 12-month high of $26.11.

Tactile Systems Technology (NASDAQ:TCMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $77.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.85 million. Tactile Systems Technology had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 10.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tactile Systems Technology, Inc. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 4.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 2.5% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 69.4% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Tactile Systems Technology by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Tactile Systems Technology, Inc, a medical technology company, develops and provides medical devices for the treatment of underserved chronic diseases in the United States. It offers Flexitouch Plus system, a pneumatic compression device for the treatment of lymphedema; Entre System, a portable pneumatic compression device for the at-home treatment of venous disorders, such as lymphedema and chronic venous insufficiency, including venous leg ulcers; Kylee, a mobile application to help patients learn about lymphedema, track their symptoms, treatment, and share their progress with their doctor; and AffloVest, a portable high frequency chest wall oscillation vest for the treatment of retained pulmonary secretions, such as bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, and various neuromuscular disorders.

