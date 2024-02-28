Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of European Wax Center worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter worth about $19,843,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 52.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,873,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,593,000 after buying an additional 644,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 37.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after buying an additional 639,928 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter worth about $11,748,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 23.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,033,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,518,000 after buying an additional 572,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.

Get European Wax Center alerts:

European Wax Center Price Performance

Shares of EWCZ opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.39 million, a PE ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on EWCZ shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on European Wax Center from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on European Wax Center from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on European Wax Center from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, European Wax Center currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on European Wax Center

European Wax Center Company Profile

(Free Report)

European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.