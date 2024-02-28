Swiss National Bank Raises Holdings in European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of European Wax Center, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWCZ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 77,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.12% of European Wax Center worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter worth about $19,843,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 52.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,873,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,593,000 after buying an additional 644,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 37.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,033,000 after buying an additional 639,928 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of European Wax Center during the first quarter worth about $11,748,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of European Wax Center by 23.3% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,033,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,518,000 after buying an additional 572,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.97% of the company’s stock.
European Wax Center Price Performance
Shares of EWCZ opened at $14.26 on Wednesday. European Wax Center, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.97 and a twelve month high of $20.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $890.39 million, a PE ratio of 101.86 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
View Our Latest Stock Report on European Wax Center
European Wax Center Company Profile
European Wax Center, Inc operates as the franchisor and operator of out-of-home waxing services in the United States. It offers body and facial waxing services; and pre- and post-service products, including ingrown hair serums, exfoliating gels, brow shapers, and skin treatments. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than European Wax Center
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Autozone stock price is still in the rally zone
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- 2 penny stocks insiders are buying
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- New highs are coming for Lowe’s stock despite mixed results
Receive News & Ratings for European Wax Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Wax Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.