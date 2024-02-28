Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 34.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 197,603 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 102,994 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $13,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Micron Technology by 411.3% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,274,070 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $763,398,000 after acquiring an additional 12,286,893 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $581,559,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 47.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,899,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,489,801,000 after acquiring an additional 7,089,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Micron Technology by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,185,790 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $709,006,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Micron Technology by 258.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,152,787 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $388,303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $91.85 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.76 and a 12-month high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $101.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $84.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.92.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. Micron Technology had a negative net margin of 42.47% and a negative return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -7.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on MU shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.95.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.55, for a total value of $514,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 748,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,071,224.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 277,228 shares of company stock worth $23,060,541 in the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

