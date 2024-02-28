Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 8,319 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,817 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,319 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $11,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $723,041,000 after buying an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Gartner during the 4th quarter valued at $263,599,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 30.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,565,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $537,766,000 after purchasing an additional 364,128 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Gartner by 1,083.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 351,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $123,205,000 after buying an additional 321,981 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Gartner from $444.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.25.

IT stock opened at $461.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $452.00 and its 200 day moving average is $402.00. Gartner, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.60 and a 52 week high of $471.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 156.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Gartner news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,096,773.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Valentin Sribar sold 675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.06, for a total transaction of $309,865.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,051,037.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.37, for a total value of $256,127.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,096,773.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,748 shares of company stock worth $5,857,730 in the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

