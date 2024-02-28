Stifel Financial Corp Purchases 39,815 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 18.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,815 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $12,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 24,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 9,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 7.0% during the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Tyson Foods Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $54.13 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $53.87 and its 200 day moving average is $51.32. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $63.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.91, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.34 billion. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -79.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of Tyson Foods stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.