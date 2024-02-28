Stifel Financial Corp Buys 11,673 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 144,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,673 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of Entergy worth $13,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Entergy by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 637,493 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $74,429,000 after buying an additional 11,568 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Entergy by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 44,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,208,000 after buying an additional 7,434 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 52.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 189,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,074,000 after buying an additional 65,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Entergy by 37.7% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 288,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,717,000 after buying an additional 79,137 shares during the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Entergy from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Entergy from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.73.

In other news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE ETR opened at $100.77 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $87.10 and a fifty-two week high of $111.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. Entergy had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.76%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

