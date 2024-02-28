Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 9,809 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,809 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Biogen were worth $14,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Biogen by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 68,391 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Biogen by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Biogen by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 360,742 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $92,714,000 after purchasing an additional 54,934 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Biogen by 30.0% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 281,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,227,000 after buying an additional 64,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 8.9% in the third quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 104,286 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,803,000 after buying an additional 8,529 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $223.94 on Wednesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $215.68 and a one year high of $319.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $244.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $248.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 14.91%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.05 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 15.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Priya Singhal sold 262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.23, for a total transaction of $57,962.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,080,929.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Eric K. Rowinsky purchased 455 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $222.54 per share, for a total transaction of $101,255.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,777.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 899 shares of company stock valued at $209,493 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BIIB has been the subject of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $311.00 price objective on shares of Biogen in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Biogen from $333.00 to $316.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Biogen from $355.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) dropped their price objective on Biogen from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $315.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.68.

About Biogen

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company provides TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

