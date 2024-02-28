Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 49,345 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 240,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 49,345 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $11,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Unum Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 61,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,932,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Unum Group by 33.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Unum Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 76,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 29,166 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on UNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Unum Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.44.

Unum Group Price Performance

NYSE:UNM opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $9.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.87. Unum Group has a fifty-two week low of $36.27 and a fifty-two week high of $52.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.86.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by ($0.07). Unum Group had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 16.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 26th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 25th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.50%.

Unum Group announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,772,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.



