St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Hits New 12-Month Low at $431.00

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 431 ($5.47) and last traded at GBX 438.84 ($5.57), with a volume of 1506537 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 621 ($7.88).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,500 ($19.03) to GBX 850 ($10.78) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, St. James’s Place has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,354.29 ($17.18).
St. James’s Place Trading Down 31.6 %
St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8,153.85%.
St. James’s Place Company Profile
St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.
