South32 (LON:S32) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $144.26

South32 Limited (LON:S32 – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 144.26 ($1.83) and last traded at GBX 144.26 ($1.83), with a volume of 47719 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 146.40 ($1.86).

South32 Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 170.83. The stock has a market capitalization of £6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,045.71, a PEG ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Get South32 alerts:

South32 Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. South32’s payout ratio is -2,142.86%.

About South32

South32 Limited operates as a diversified metals and mining company in Australia, India, China, Japan, the Middle East, Mozambique, the Netherlands, Brazil, Russia, South Africa, South Korea, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Worsley Alumina, Brazil Alumina, Brazil Aluminium, Hillside Aluminium, Mozal Aluminium, Sierra Gorda, Cannington, Hermosa, Cerro Matoso, Illawarra Metallurgical Coal, Australia Manganese, and South Africa Manganese segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for South32 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South32 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.