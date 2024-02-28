Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 369,931 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $23,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 555.4% during the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 426 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Rio Tinto Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 90.6% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 686 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:RIO opened at $64.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.30. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.62.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $2.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a report on Friday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on RIO

Rio Tinto Group Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. It offers aluminum, copper, iron ore, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, silver, molybdenum, and lithium. The company also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, refineries, smelters, and concentrator facilities, as well as power stations, research, and service facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.