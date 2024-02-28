Rafferty Asset Management LLC Sells 550 Shares of Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Weis Markets, Inc. (NYSE:WMK – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Weis Markets were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Weis Markets by 244.6% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after acquiring an additional 6,712 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 30.4% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 8,148 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 67.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weis Markets by 6.1% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 312,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,694,000 after purchasing an additional 17,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Weis Markets in the third quarter worth $693,000.
Weis Markets Stock Performance
WMK stock opened at $60.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.34. Weis Markets, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.75 and a 12-month high of $86.67.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weis Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th.
About Weis Markets
Weis Markets, Inc engages in the retail sale of food through a chain of supermarkets in Pennsylvania and surrounding states. The company's retail food stores sell groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, and fuel; and general merchandise items, such as health and beauty care, and household products.
