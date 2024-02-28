Radu Barsan Sells 9,000 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Free Report) VP Radu Barsan sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,384 shares in the company, valued at $1,999,032. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Power Integrations Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ POWI opened at $70.42 on Wednesday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.90 and a 12 month high of $99.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.60 and a beta of 1.25.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.47%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Power Integrations from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Power Integrations from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Power Integrations

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Power Integrations by 27.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,765 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,880 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Power Integrations by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,746 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Power Integrations by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,339 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 6.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period.

Power Integrations Company Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

