QRG Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 16,119 Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NIO in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the 1st quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIO by 592.2% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. 42.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NIO Price Performance

NIO stock opened at $5.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.06. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $16.18.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NIO ( NYSE:NIO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.06. NIO had a negative return on equity of 114.38% and a negative net margin of 39.26%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Analysts anticipate that Nio Inc – will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NIO from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

NIO Profile

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

