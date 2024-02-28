QRG Capital Management Inc. Makes New $125,000 Investment in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 9.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 13.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,184 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 6.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 26,711 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,595 shares in the last quarter.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Stock Performance

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.01. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a fifty-two week low of $8.45 and a fifty-two week high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $10.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.23.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo SABESP provides basic and environmental sanitation services in the São Paulo State, Brazil. The company supplies treated water and sewage services to residential, commercial, and industrial private customers, as well as public. As of December 31, 2022, it provided water services through 10.1 million water connections; and sewage services through 8.6 million sewage connections in 375 municipalities of the São Paulo State.

