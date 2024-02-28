QRG Capital Management Inc. Invests $203,000 in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,578 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $28,199,000. Aviva PLC bought a new stake in AAON in the third quarter valued at about $561,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in AAON by 29.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,614 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in AAON by 43.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 88,470 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its stake in AAON by 49.7% during the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 8,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.89% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Stephen E. Wakefield sold 18,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $1,305,846.56. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,473 shares in the company, valued at $973,963.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 99,884 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.48, for a total transaction of $6,340,636.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,898 shares in the company, valued at $3,421,445.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 162,948 shares of company stock worth $10,912,883. Corporate insiders own 19.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAON stock opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 0.89. AAON, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.24 and a 1-year high of $86.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.72.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

