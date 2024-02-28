QRG Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,814 Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 598.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 135,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,456,000 after buying an additional 116,052 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 143,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,544,000 after buying an additional 36,332 shares during the period. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 62,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Suzano by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 21,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the period. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Suzano alerts:

Suzano Stock Performance

Shares of SUZ stock opened at $11.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.70. Suzano S.A. has a 52 week low of $7.46 and a 52 week high of $11.65.

Suzano Increases Dividend

About Suzano

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 11th were issued a $0.3429 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 8th. This represents a yield of 5%. This is an increase from Suzano’s previous annual dividend of $0.13. Suzano’s payout ratio is currently 28.29%.

(Free Report)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Suzano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suzano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.