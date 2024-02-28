Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 36.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,070,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 820,109 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.86% of Vistra worth $101,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 2.1% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 19,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in Vistra by 1.6% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in Vistra by 0.4% during the second quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 104,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after buying an additional 423 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Vistra by 26.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Vistra by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Trading Up 4.5 %

Shares of VST stock opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.27. Vistra Corp. has a 12-month low of $21.18 and a 12-month high of $51.18. The firm has a market cap of $18.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.96.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is 25.00%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

