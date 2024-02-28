Northern Trust Corp Increases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 8.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 951,158 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,096 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Allegion were worth $99,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALLE. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegion by 15.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,631,077 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $921,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,176,087 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Allegion by 17.2% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,613,219 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $584,157,000 after acquiring an additional 825,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Allegion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,640,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Allegion by 183.2% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 774,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $80,684,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Allegion by 20.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,773,767 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $289,026,000 after acquiring an additional 467,772 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allegion alerts:

Allegion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ALLE opened at $129.29 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.91. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.14. Allegion plc has a 12-month low of $95.94 and a 12-month high of $136.91.

Allegion Increases Dividend

Allegion ( NYSE:ALLE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 14.80%. The firm had revenue of $897.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Allegion’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegion

In related news, CEO John H. Stone purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $132.41 per share, with a total value of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,803,477.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Robert C. Martens sold 5,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.84, for a total value of $716,140.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,003,606.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $132.41 per share, for a total transaction of $1,324,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 104,248 shares in the company, valued at $13,803,477.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Barclays lifted their target price on Allegion from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $140.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $139.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALLE

Allegion Company Profile

(Free Report)

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.