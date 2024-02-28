Northern Trust Corp Has $97.20 Million Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 433,648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,033 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.04% of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF worth $97,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 302.5% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Price Performance

IWO stock opened at $264.76 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $234.75. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $203.42 and a fifty-two week high of $265.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.