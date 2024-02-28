Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Purchases Shares of 880 LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 218,199.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,191,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,577,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,148,049 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,011,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,280,836,000 after acquiring an additional 93,283 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,542,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,324,254,000 after acquiring an additional 250,448 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in LPL Financial by 7.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,574,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,923,000 after acquiring an additional 248,255 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of LPL Financial by 0.4% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,457,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $583,912,000 after purchasing an additional 10,182 shares during the last quarter. 92.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LPLA shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on shares of LPL Financial in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Barclays increased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $300.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $255.64.

NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $267.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.00 and a 12-month high of $270.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $240.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $233.01.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 57.68% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is presently 8.79%.

In other news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other LPL Financial news, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 10,000 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.35, for a total value of $2,563,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 137,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,131,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,381 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.94, for a total value of $354,834.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,218,419.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,151 shares of company stock worth $15,911,088. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

