Mariner LLC Trims Stock Position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL)

Mariner LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 513,485 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 137,283 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.44% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,627,350 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $99,904,000 after buying an additional 386,663 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 3.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,697,434 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,389,000 after purchasing an additional 231,981 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,553,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $35,336,000 after purchasing an additional 77,059 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 60,578.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,169,820 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,398,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 22.1% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,959,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,729,000 after purchasing an additional 715,970 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AXL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Bank of America lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. UBS Group lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Axle & Manufacturing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.60.

American Axle & Manufacturing Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE AXL opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.29 and a 1 year high of $9.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.58. The firm has a market cap of $784.37 million, a P/E ratio of -23.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.67.

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 1.78%. American Axle & Manufacturing’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles. It operates through Driveline and Metal Forming segments. The Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

