Mariner LLC Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Mariner LLC increased its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 316.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 78,309 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $4,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in BorgWarner by 149.5% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 549 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 72.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of BorgWarner by 86.0% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 941 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner during the third quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BorgWarner

In other news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 83,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total transaction of $7,020,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at $14,148,455.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Price Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $30.68 on Wednesday. BorgWarner Inc. has a one year low of $29.51 and a one year high of $51.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $33.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.03.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 16.48%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BWA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded BorgWarner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird downgraded BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BorgWarner currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

BorgWarner Company Profile

(Free Report)

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

