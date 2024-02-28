Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,145,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.83% of Lattice Semiconductor worth $98,393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 29.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,573 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,396 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,660,000 after buying an additional 5,572 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 1st quarter worth $6,647,000. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $894,767.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 9,324 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $615,011.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,087.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 6,318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.14, for a total transaction of $474,734.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,908 shares in the company, valued at $894,767.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,059 shares of company stock valued at $2,120,417 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSCC opened at $74.21 on Wednesday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $51.96 and a 52 week high of $98.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.11, a P/E/G ratio of 16.95 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.50.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.45. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 35.14% and a return on equity of 36.07%. The firm had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.00.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

