Kestra Advisory Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lowered its stake in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,519 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,597,000 after buying an additional 16,774 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 4,189.1% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 31,439 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after buying an additional 30,706 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 189.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,946 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 34,007 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the third quarter valued at $2,350,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 21.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after buying an additional 31,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Helmerich & Payne from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Benchmark lowered Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets lowered Helmerich & Payne from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.63.

Helmerich & Payne Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $38.59 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.41 and a fifty-two week high of $46.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. The firm has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.52.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $677.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $661.81 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 15.27%. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Helmerich & Payne Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is an increase from Helmerich & Payne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

Helmerich & Payne Profile

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

