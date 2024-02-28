Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $640,000 Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF – Free Report) (TSE:SLF) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $640,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SLF. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Sun Life Financial by 166.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 44.96% of the company’s stock.

Sun Life Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SLF opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.53 and a 52 week high of $55.35. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.99.

Sun Life Financial Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a $0.581 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.99%.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides savings, retirement, and pension products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Asset Management, Canada, U.S., Asia, and Corporate. It offers various insurance products, such as term and permanent life; personal health, which includes prescription drugs, dental, and vision care; critical illness; long-term care; and disability, as well as reinsurance.

