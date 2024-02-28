Kestra Advisory Services LLC Has $616,000 Stock Holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 622 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Natixis purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CNQ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $66.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average is $64.06. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $48.81 and a 12 month high of $68.74.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

