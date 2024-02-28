Kestra Advisory Services LLC Buys 7,445 Shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW)

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report) by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SJW Group were worth $647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SJW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in SJW Group by 55.8% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 195,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,603,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 1,384.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SJW Group by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,405,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in SJW Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,269,000. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Get SJW Group alerts:

SJW Group Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of SJW opened at $56.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $61.91 and its 200 day moving average is $63.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.58. SJW Group has a fifty-two week low of $56.15 and a fifty-two week high of $81.86.

SJW Group Increases Dividend

SJW Group ( NYSE:SJW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $171.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.23 million. SJW Group had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 12.68%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that SJW Group will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of SJW Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of SJW Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on SJW Group

About SJW Group

(Free Report)

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SJW Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SJW Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.