Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Cuts Holdings in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its position in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:TACK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,973 shares of the company’s stock after selling 538 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.16% of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TACK. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the third quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $277,000.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Price Performance

Shares of Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF stock opened at $25.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.89. The company has a market capitalization of $255.27 million, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of -0.55. Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF has a 1-year low of $22.23 and a 1-year high of $25.65.

Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF Company Profile

The Fairlead Tactical Sector Fund (TACK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund relies on a proprietary, technical model to actively manage a US large-cap sector rotation strategy. During periods deemed risk-off, the fund toggles the exposure to short- or long-term US Treasurys or gold TACK was launched on Mar 23, 2022 and is managed by Fairlead.

