Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) Shares Acquired by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR – Free Report) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,310,409 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,672 shares during the period. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust were worth $5,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,657,261 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,466 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,004,429 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,337,000 after acquiring an additional 622,664 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 6.6% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,976,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after buying an additional 185,540 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,299,940 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,809,000 after buying an additional 671,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Income Trust by 9.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,491,941 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after buying an additional 129,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VVR opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.01. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $4.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.043 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.37%.

Invesco Senior Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. It is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Australia Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

