Invesco Ltd. Buys 80,079 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 46.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,661 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,079 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.68% of Qualys worth $38,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 517,735 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $78,980,000 after purchasing an additional 10,946 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 59.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,447 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,696,000 after purchasing an additional 40,779 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth about $725,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the third quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Paralel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Qualys by 1.1% in the third quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 14,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,244,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 96,734 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,445.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Qualys news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.81, for a total value of $203,810.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 63,255 shares in the company, valued at $12,892,001.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 1,130 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.49, for a total value of $191,523.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,395,445.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,893 shares of company stock worth $2,059,300 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock opened at $166.72 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a one year low of $107.00 and a one year high of $206.35. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $185.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.44.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.26. Qualys had a return on equity of 49.06% and a net margin of 27.34%. The firm had revenue of $144.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.69 million. On average, analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on QLYS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Qualys from $212.00 to $180.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Qualys has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.57.

About Qualys

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

