Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline Sells 13,337 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 13,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total value of $925,987.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock opened at $72.90 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.01 and a fifty-two week high of $76.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.74 and a 200 day moving average of $60.76.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $132.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on ITCI. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $101.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intra-Cellular Therapies

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,094,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $651,334,000 after buying an additional 554,577 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,591,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $480,666,000 after buying an additional 322,235 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the first quarter worth $248,502,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the fourth quarter worth $161,543,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,105,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $133,333,000 after acquiring an additional 79,477 shares in the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.