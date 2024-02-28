Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,783 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG owned approximately 0.08% of Hilltop worth $1,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Hilltop by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Hilltop by 31.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hilltop by 23.5% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on HTH shares. Raymond James raised shares of Hilltop from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

Hilltop Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HTH opened at $30.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.71. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.13. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.78 and a 1-year high of $35.66.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $290.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Hilltop’s payout ratio is presently 40.24%.

Insider Activity at Hilltop

In other Hilltop news, CEO Martin Bradley Winges sold 30,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $924,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,050,135.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hilltop Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

